Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari (L) leads the pack of cars during the start of the 2019 Austrian Formula One GP at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium winning the Austrian Formula One GP at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Red Bull's Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen on Sunday won the Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth stop of the season, held at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring circuit.

In an emotional finale, Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc of Monaco, who started the race from pole position, with two laps to go, while Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas of Finland completed the podium.