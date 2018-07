Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen, of Scuderia Ferrari, in action during the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen, of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, crosses the finish line with the checkered flag during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI/POOL

The winner, Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen, of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (C); second-place finisher Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen, of Scuderia Ferrari (L),; and third-place finisher German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel, of Scuderia Ferrari (R), celebrate on the podium after the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Formula One driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands (Red Bull) earned his fourth career win on Sunday at the Austrian Grand Prix, while both of Mercedes' drivers were forced out due to mechanical problems.

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland (Ferrari) came second, ahead of his German teammate Sebastian Vettel, who regained the overall lead from Lewis Hamilton of Britain (Mercedes).