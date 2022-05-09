Miami Gardens (United States), 08/05/2022.- Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing reacts during the podium ceremony after the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, 08 May 2022. EFE/EPA/GREG NASH

Miami Gardens (United States), 08/05/2022.- Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing rests and has a drink after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on 8 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula One world champion, on Sunday won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the season's fifth race, on the circuit constructed around the Hard Rock Stadium in the South Florida metropolis.

Early on, Verstappen - who started in third - made an aggressive early move to pass both Ferrari drivers, Spain's Carlos Sainz and F1 championship leader Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, and from the ninth lap onward was in the driver's seat throughout the remainder of the contest to take home his third trophy of the season.