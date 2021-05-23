Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his first-ever Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday after taking the place of home hero Charles Leclerc on pole.
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 23 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Sebastien Nogier / POOL
Winner Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 23 May 2021. EFE-EPA/Sebastien Nogier / POOL
Prince Albert II of Monaco (C) greets on the podium Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (L) of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (R) of Red Bull Racing after the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 23 May 2021. EFE-EPA/Sebastien Nogier / POOL
