Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 27/03/2022.- Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (R) of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia on the Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 27 March 2022. Monaco's Charles Leclerc (L) of Scuderia Ferrari came in second. EFE/EPA/STR

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen won the Saudi Grand Prix on Sunday, the second race of the F1 season held under artificial lighting at the Jeddah raceway, where Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc of Monaco came in second and remains in the top spot in the rankings.

The 24-year-old Red Bull driver, who is the defending F1 world champion, now has 21 victories in the sport, and was joined by Leclerc and Spain's Carlos Sainz, also with Ferrari and who came in third on Sunday, on the winner's podium.