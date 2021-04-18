Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix Emilia Romagna at Imola race track, Italy, 18 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Bryn Lennon

First placed Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing (C) second placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (L) and third placed British Formula One driver Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team (R) celebrate on the podium after the the Formula One Grand Prix Emilia Romagna at Imola race track, Italy, 18 April 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVIDE GENNARI

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (C) of Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team after winning the Formula One Grand Prix Emilia Romagna at Imola race track, Italy, 18 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Bryn Lennon / POOL