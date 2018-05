Australia's Tim Cahill celebrates after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup second leg play-off soccer match between Australia and Honduras, in Sydney, Australia, Nov 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MOIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's captain Tim Cahill in action during an international friendly soccer match between Australia and Brazil at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, Jun 13, 2017. EPA/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Veteran footballer Tim Cahill will lead Australia's 26-man pre-tournament squad, from which the players for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will be selected, Football Federation Australia said Tuesday.

The pre-tournament squad will begin its training on May 19 in Antalya, Turkey, and play friendlies against the Czech Republic on June 1 in St. Polten, Austria and Hungary on June 9 in Budapest.