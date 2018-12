Getafe forward Jorge Molina (right) vies for the ball with Espanyol's Mario Hermoso during a La Liga contest at Alfonso Perez Coliseum in Getafe, a city in the Madrid metropolitan area. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Getafe CF strikers Jaime Mata (L) and Jorge Molina celebrate a goal against RCD Espanyol during a La Liga match on Dec. 1, 2018, at Alfonso Perez Coliseum in Getafe, a city in the Madrid metropolitan area. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Getafe striker Jorge Molina (R) vies for the ball with Espanyol defender Oscar Duarte during a La Liga soccer match on Dec. 1. 2018, at Alfonso Perez Coliseum in Getafe, a city in the Madrid metropolitan area. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Spanish forward Jorge Molina, who is still going strong at age 36, scored a goal that paved the way for Getafe's 3-0 win over Espanyol in Saturday action in La Liga.

Molina's goal came in the 55th minute of the match at Alfonso Perez Coliseum when he gathered a long ball from Damian Suarez in the area and then spun around and fired a left-footed shot just inside the near post past goalkeeper Diego Lopez.