Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany hits a return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany hits a return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber delivered the shock of the men’s draw so far on Saturday after beating his fourth-seeded compatriot Alexander Zverev 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 in their third round tie at the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

The world number 34, who is making his 16th appearance at the US Open, demonstrated better focus and efficiency, particularly after having secured the crucial break of serve in the second set, which Kohlschreiber won 6-4.