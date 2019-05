Roma's Italian midfielder Daniele De Rossi celebrates victory after the Italian Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and AS Roma at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, April 6, 2019 EPA-EFE FILE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Veteran midfielder Daniele De Rossi is set to close his 18-year-long spell at the Italian side AS Roma when the Serie A league ends in late May, the club said on Tuesday.

The club said 35-year-old, who made his first appearance with Roma in 2001, may not be saying goodbye to professional soccer as he is believed to be exploring options away from his long-time home club.