A huge Ferrari flag is displayed by supporters during the third free practice at the Formula One circuit in Monza, Italy, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the third free practice at the Formula One circuit in Monza, Italy, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari prior to the third practice session at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

German driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) posted the fastest time in Saturday's third free practice session for the Formula One Italian Grand Prix, beating out British rival Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

Vettel's time was just 0.081 seconds faster than Hamilton, lapping the 5.793-kilometer Monza circuit in one minute, 20.509 seconds.