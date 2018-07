German driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Sebastian Vettel of Germany (Ferrari) crashed out of the Formula One German Grand Prix on Sunday after suffering an accident on the 52nd lap.

Vettel had been in the lead in front of Lewis Hamilton of Britain (Mercedes) and Ferrari teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland until rain began to fall here on part of the Hockenheimring, causing the German driver to crash in a wet area.