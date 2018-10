German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari attends a press conference ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Oct 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Sebastian Vettel on Thursday denied that Ferrari have lost direction this season during a press conference at Suzuka ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Vettel said he was hopeful that his Ferrari would fare better at Suzuka than in last week’s showing at Sochi, where the German finished in third to allow title rival Lewis Hamilton to open up a 50-point championship lead.