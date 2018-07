German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (L), Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP (L) and Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari (R) react after the qualifying session at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP stands next to his vehicle due to technical problems during the qualifying of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK