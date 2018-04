Third-place British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates on the podium at the end of the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Vehicles in action during the 2018 Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates on the podium next to second-place Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas (L) of Mercedes AMG GP after winning the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates with team members after winning the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel on Sunday won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the second race of the 2018 Formula 1 season, for a record of fourth time, two weeks after clinching the Australian GP, strengthening his grip on the top spot in the driver standings.

Vettel earned his 49th win in his 200th Formula 1 race and the fourth in Manama to break the record set by Spaniard Fernando Alonso.