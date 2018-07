British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the third free practice session of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, on July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third free practice session of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, on July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari looks on during the third free practice session of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, on July 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT

Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) set the fastest time on Saturday in the third and final free practice for the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix.

A day before Sunday's race here at the Hungaroring outside Budapest, Vettel set a new outright circuit record of one minute and 16.170 seconds, after having also led the second free practice on Friday.