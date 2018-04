Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP drives on the pitlane during the third practice session ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo (L) of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing stands next to his car during the third practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the third practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari walks through the paddock after the third practice session of the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Germany's Sebastian Vettel clocked the fastest time in the third free practice session on Saturday at the Chinese Grand Prix, the third race of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Vettel posted a fastest lap of 1:33.18, followed by his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen of Finland who was 0.451 seconds slower, as the Italian team recovered from a slow start in the first two practice sessions on Friday.