First placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes AMG GP and third placed German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari drink champagne during the award ceremony of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sep. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Scuderia Ferrari and British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) of Mercedes AMG GP react after the qualifying session at the Formula One circuit in Monza, Italy, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Germany's Sebastian Vettel on Wednesday was preparing to dent Briton Lewis Hamilton's lead at the top of the Formula One Drivers' Championship at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

Ferrari's lead driver trails the Mercedes man by 50 points with just five races remaining this season, after Hamilton benefited from team orders last time out to take first place from his teammate Valtteri Bottas at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, while Vettel placed a disappointing third.