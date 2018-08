German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari attends a press conference at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy , Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Formula One German driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) on Thursday said he was eager to win the Italian Grand Prix, where he earned his first F1 win ten years ago.

Having won the Belgian Grand Prix, Vettel has closed the gap behind the overall F1 leader and defending champion, Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton and himself (in second place) to 17 points.