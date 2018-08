Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the first practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ferrari's diver Sebastian Vettel of Germany on Friday set the pace in the first free practice session for the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix.

Vettel clocked in a time of one minute and 44.358 seconds, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands followed just 0.151 seconds off the pace.