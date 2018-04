German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari reacts after the qualifying session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari secured pole postion for the Chinese Grand Prix after the qualifying session at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday.

The German snatched pole from his teammate Kimi Raikkonen at the last second with a brilliant final lap of 1:31.095 to leave the Finn in second, ahead of the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas.