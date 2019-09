German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Scuderia Ferrari, second placed Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (C L) of Scuderia Ferrari and third placed Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (C R) of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing stand on the podium at the end of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel dominated on Sunday under the lights at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, clinching his first Formula One race win of the season at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix.

"Obviously, I'm a bit sweaty! Very happy, great race," Vettel said after the race, the 15th of the season's 21 events.