German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel in action during the June 8, 2019, qualifying session for the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel (left) and Monegasque Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc react after the June 8, 2019, qualifying session for the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel reacts after securing pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix during the qualifying session on June 8, 2019 at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (L) and Monegasque Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc walk along the track after the June 8, 2019, qualifying session for the Canadian Grand Prix. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel will start in pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, the seventh race of the 2019 Formula One season, after besting his competitors in Saturday's third round of qualifying.

Vettel earned his first pole of the season and 56th of his F1 career by posting a fastest lap of 1 minute and 10.240 seconds during Q3 at Montreal's Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, just over two-tenths of a second quicker than five-time F1 king Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).