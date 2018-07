British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), the current points leader for the 2018 driver's championship, set the pace here Friday in the second free practice for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, with a time of 1:27.552.

But the reigning F1 champion, Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), was the fastest over both the morning and afternoon sessions by virtue of posting a best lap of 1:27.487 in FP 1 and finishing just 0.187 slower than Vettel in FP 2.