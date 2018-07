Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the second free practice session of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, north-east of Budapest, Hungary, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the second free practice session of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, north-east of Budapest, Hungary, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) led all drivers Friday in the second free practice for the Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix.

In his best lap at the Hungaroring, Vettel recorded a time of 1:16.834, followed by Dutch racer Max Verstappen, whose Australian teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, was third, after finishing first in FP1.