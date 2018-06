German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, on June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, on June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (Ferrari) set the pace on Saturday in the third free practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion - currently second in the 2018 driver rankings - ended Mercedes' domination with a time of one minute, 4.070 seconds in his best lap at the Red Bull Ring.