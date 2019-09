Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (C) of Scuderia Ferrari poses with team members after winning the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 01 September 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

Ferrari's driver Sebastian Vettel said Thursday that his Formula One team has a chance to clinch a second season win this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix for the first time in nine years.

The Italian manufacturer won its first race of this year's campaign last week in Belgium, the 13th out of a total of 21 grand prix races.