British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (L) and Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP (R) after the qualifying session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

(L-R) British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, German F1 driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari and Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP celebrate after qualifying session at the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Aprl 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

German driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), leader of the Formula One World Championship, on Saturday recorded the best time in the qualifying session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Vettel claimed his third pole position in a row after doing so in Bahrain and China, and his 53rd career pole.