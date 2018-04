French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly of Scuderia of Scuderia Toro Rosso during the third practice session at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren during the third practice session at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari during the third practice session at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel on Saturday set the pace in the third free practice for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, topping Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

In his best lap at the 6.003-kilometer Baku City Circuit, the leader of the 2018 driver standings clocked one minute, 43.091 seconds.