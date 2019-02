German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, steers his car during the first day of the official pre-season training sessions at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, 18 February 2019. EPA-EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) was the fastest driver Monday on the first day of 2019 Formula 1 pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, while Spaniard Carlos Sainz gave the McLaren team their best start in five years.

Just as he did on the first day of the 2018 pre-season, Vettel led all competitors with a fastest run of 1:18.161. He also completed the highest number of laps at the track in suburban Barcelona, 169.