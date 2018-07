Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Sauber F1 Team (2-R) walks through the track at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari walks down the paddock at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari during the joint press conference at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel said here Thursday that he would like Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen to remain his partner on the Ferrari racing team.

During a press conference ahead of Sunday's German Grand Prix, Vettel commented on rumors that the Scuderia might be looking at Monaco's Charles Leclerc as a replacement for Raikkonen.