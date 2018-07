British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes AMG GP, in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, England, on July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEOFF CADDICK

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel, of Scuderia Ferrari (R), in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, England, on July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEOFF CADDICK

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel, of Scuderia Ferrari (C); British driver Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes AMG GP (L); and Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen, of Scuderia Ferrari (R), celebrate on the podium after the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, England, on July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) won the British Grand Prix on Sunday, strengthening his grip on the overall lead in the Formula One drivers' standings after beating out Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Finland's Kimi Raikkoenen (Ferrari), who finished second and third respectively.

Starting from the second position, Vettel took advantage of a bad start by Hamilton in pole position to lead the early stages of the 52-lap race at the Silverstone circuit.