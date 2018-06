German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates after winning the 2018 Canada Formula One Grand Prix at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal, Canada, 10 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Winner German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (L) celebrates on the podium with second Finish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP (C) and third Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (R) after the 2018 Canada Formula One Grand Prix at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal, Canada, 10 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

The German Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) achieved his fiftieth victory in the Formula One World Championship this Sunday by winning the Canadian Grand Prix leading from start to finish.

Vettel also regained, by a single point, the leadership in the competition, as the British driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), the first placed so far, finished in fifth place.