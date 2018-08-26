German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel, of Scuderia Ferrari, celebrates after winning the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, on Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (Ferrari) won the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, closing the gap in the 2018 Driver Standings with defending champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain (Mercedes), who came second.

Three drivers crashed out in the very first turn, after Nico Hulkenberg of Germany (Renault) braked too late and hit the back of Fernando Alonso of Spain (McLaren), sending him flying into the air above Charles Leclerc of Monaco (Sauber); all the drivers emerged without injury.