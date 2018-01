Dr. Larry Nassar listens to the victim impact statements during court proceedings in the sentencing phase in Lansing, Michigan, USA, 16 January 2018. EPA-EFE/RENA LAVERTY

Jade Capua, 17, speaks directly to Larry Nassar during court proceedings in the sentencing phase, in Lansing, Michigan, USA, 16 January 2018. EPA-EFE/RENA LAVERTY

Donna Markham, the mother of Chelsey Markham, one of Larry Nassar's victims, wipes her tears as she gives her statement during court proceedings in the sentencing phase, in Lansing, Michigan, USA, 16 January 2018. EPA-EFE/RENA LAVERTY

Judge Rosemarie Aquilla listens to survivor statements during court proceedings in the sentencing phase for Dr. Larry Nassar in Lansing, Michigan, USA, 16 January 2018. EPA-EFE/RENA LAVERTY

Dr. Larry Nassar appears during court proceedings in the sentencing phase in Lansing, Michigan, USA, 16 January 2018. Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and for the US Gymnastics team and has been convicted on multiple counts of sexual abuse of minors and faces additional sentencing in Michigan. EPA-EFE/RENA LAVERTY

At least 98 of the more than 100 athletes and former athletes that were sexually abused by a sports physician in the last 20 years admitted on Tuesday, during a hearing in Lansing, Michigan, that they have had suicidal thoughts as a result of his assaults.

Larry Nassar and his victims, most of them gymnasts, were summoned before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in Lansing, Michigan, at a trial testimony day.