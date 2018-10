Minnesota Vikings player Everson Griffen celebrates sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, Nov 3, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will return to team activities on Wednesday, after missing nearly a month trying to overcome a mental health problem, the team said in a statement.

Griffen played the first two games of the season, but he was removed before the third week’s game against the Buffalo Bills.