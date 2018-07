Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano (L) on the sidelines during a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 2, 2010, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. EPA-EFE FILE /LARRY W. SMITH

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died over the weekend, the NFL club said. He was 56.

"I am at a loss for words with Tony's sudden passing," Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. "Tony loved the game of football and his players. More importantly, he was a strong man of faith who treasured his family."