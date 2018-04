Atlanta United midfielder Chris McCann (L) of Ireland reacts after scoring against New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson (R) during the second half of the MLS soccer match between the New York City FC and Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

New York City midfielder Alexander Ring (L) of Finland shoots on goal against Atlanta United defender Jeff Larentowicz (R) during the second half of the MLS soccer match between the New York City FC and Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 15, 2018, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

New York City players celebrate a goal against the Atlanta United during the MLS soccer match between the New York City FC and Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Spanish international David Villa scored a goal on his return from injury to help New York City hold Atlanta United to a 2-2 draw on Sunday in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer.

New York showed why they are leading the conference, demonstrating their resilience by twice coming back away from home to equalize.