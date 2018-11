Sevilla, currently third in La Liga, were held 0-0 here Thursday by third-division side Villanovense in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round of 32 tie.

The first half was even in terms of both possession and chances, though the best opportunity belonged to Villanovense's Angel Pajuelo, who found himself alone with the ball a yard in front of goal in the 37th minute and inexplicably missed with a header.