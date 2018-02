Betis defender Marc Bartra (r.) duels for the ball with Villarreal midfielder Fornals (l.) during the La Liga First Division soccer match at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville on Feb. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Manuel Vidal

Betis striker Lorenzo Moron (l.) celebrates with Fabian (c.) and Camarasa (r.) after scoring their second goal against Villarreal during the La Liga First Division soccer match at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville on Feb. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Manuel Vidal

Betis striker Lorenzo Moron (c.) duels for the ball with Villarreal midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez (r.) during the La Liga First Division soccer match at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville on Feb. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Manuel Vidal

Betis downed Villarreal 2-1 in a match decided by the young rookie Loren Moren, 24, who scored both of the winning team's goals in his debut.

The Betis squad got a step closer to the European zone with the win and put the brakes on Villarreal, which played an hour with just 10 players following the red-card expulsion of Bonera.