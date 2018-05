Villarreal CF's head coach Javier Calleja oversees his players during a training session in Vila-real, eastern Spain, on Feb. 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal announced Sunday the renewal of coach Javi Calleja's contract for one year.

Calleja will continue to lead Villarreal in the 2018-2019 season, in which the Spanish club is set to compete in the La Liga, Copa del Rey and the UEFA Europa League.