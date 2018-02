A Spanish Civil guard escorts handcuffed Villarreal player Ruben Semedo (L) of Portugal as he arrives to testify to a court in Liria, Valencia, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Villarreal's defender Ruben Semedo was suspended following his imprisonment on several charges, the La Liga club announced on Friday.

The club's statement pointed out that Villarreal had assumed Semedo's innocence after court charges were filed against him on Thursday.