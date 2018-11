Villarreal midfielder Pedraza (R) vies for the ball against Real Betis midfielder Francis (L) during the Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Betis at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real, Spain, 25 November 2018. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello

Villarreal defender Victor Ruiz (R) vies for the ball against Real Betis forward Loren Moron (L) during the Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Betis at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real, Spain, 25 November 2018. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello

Villarreal players celebrate a goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Betis at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real, Spain, 25 November 2018. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello

Villarreal managed to notch a valuable 2-1 victory over Real Betis on Sunday for their first home win this season, a game in which they also broke a six-game no-win streak and avoided relegation.

Betis came to La Ceramica Stadium after defeating Barcelona 4-3 at Camp Nou on Nov. 11, but this time around Quique Setien's squad could not get it together - despite good ball movement - to pull out a victory.