Bremen's players celebrate the 2-2 goal during the friendly soccer match between Werder Bremen and Villarreal in Bremen, Germany, on Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Villarreal's Denis Tscheryschew (L) in action against Bremen's Niklas Moisander (R) during the friendly soccer match between Werder Bremen and Villarreal in Bremen, Germany, on Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Bremen's Max Kruse (3-R) in action against Villarreal's goalkepper Sergio Asenjo (2-L) during the friendly soccer match between Werder Bremen and Villarreal in Bremen, Germany, on Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Villarreal midfielder Manu Morlanes netted a last-minute goal to lead his side to beat Werder Bremen 3-2 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Both Villarreal and Bremen are preparing for the 2018-2019 season of the La Liga and Bundesliga respectively.