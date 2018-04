Villarreal's Carlos Bacca (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Leganes in a La Liga match on Tuesday, April 17, at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Leganes' Gabriel Pires (right) shields the ball from Victor Ruiz of Villarreal during a La Liga match on Tuesday, April 17, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Villarreal defeated Leganes 2-1 here Tuesday to end a three-game winless streak and consolidate their hold on the final European berth in La Liga.

The hosts were more dominant than the score would indicate as Leganes showed little initiative or creativity on the attack.