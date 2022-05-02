Villarreal CF's defender Pau Torres (L) and Gerard Moreno (c) during a training session held at Ceramica stadium in Vila-Real, Castellon, Spain on 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello

Villarreal CF's head coach Unai Emery during a training session held at Ceramica stadium in Vila-Real, Castellon, Spain on 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello

Villarreal CF's French midfielder Étienne Capoue (R) and striker Gerard Moreno (L) during a training session held at Ceramica stadium in Vila-Real, Castellon, Spain on 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello

Villarreal will on Tuesday face the uphill battle of trying to turn around their 2-0 defeat when Liverpool travel to eastern Spain for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.