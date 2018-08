Villarreal's Colombian forward Carlos Bacca poses for the photographers during his presentation as a new Villarreal player in Castellon, eastern Spain, on Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal forward Carlos Bacca said on Wednesday that the interest shown by the club's coach, Javier Calleja, had convinced him to stick with the La Liga side after playing there on loan last season.

The Columbia international left AC Milan to join Villarreal through 2022, after having scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 43 matches during the 2017/2018 season.