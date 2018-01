Al-Hilal's Salem Al-Dawsari (L) in action against Al-Raed's Sultan Al-Sawadi (R) during the Saudi Professional League soccer match between Al-Hilal S.FC and Al-Raed S.FC at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Spanish first division club Villarreal was on Monday making its preparations to receive Saudi Arabian midfielder Salem al-Dawarsi, on loan from Saudi club Al-Hilal.

The signing came as part of a deal by the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and La Liga to help grow soccer in Saudi Arabia.