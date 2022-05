Liverpool striker Sadio Mane (R) pulls away from Villarreal's Dani Parejo during the Champions League semifinal second leg at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on 3 May 2022. EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal's Francis Coquelin heads the ball into the Liverpool goal during their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on 3 May 2022. EFE/Biel Alino

Villarreal striker Boulaye Dia (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Liverpool during their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on 3 May 2022. EFE/Biel Alino

Liverpool's Luis Diaz scores against Villarreal during the Champions League semifinal second leg at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on 3 May 2022. EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal saw their Cinderella run in the 2021-2022 Champions League come to an end Tuesday with a 5-2 aggregate loss to Liverpool in the semifinal, but they gave the Reds some anxious moments and their own supporters a magical European night to remember.

Down 2-0 after the first leg at Anfield, the Europa League holders halved the deficit in the 3rd minute with a goal by Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin leveled the tie for the hosts in the 41st.