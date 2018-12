Villarreal CF' players take part in a training session in Vila-Real, Spain, Dec. 12, 2018, on the eve of their UEFA Europa League group stage match against Spartak Moscow. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Villarreal CF's player Pablo Fornals attends a press conference in Vila-Real, Spain, Dec. 12, 2018, on the eve of their UEFA Europa League group stage match against Spartak Moscow. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Villarreal's playmaker Pablo Fornals Wednesday stressed that the upcoming UEFA Europa League home clash against Russia's Spartak Moscow will be important for the Spanish club's advance to the next round of the soccer tournament.

Leading up to the Thursday match at Villarreal's home pitch Estadio de la Ceramica, the Yellow Submarine holds the Group G top spot with seven points.